The Toronto Maple Leafs are bidding Nazem Kadri farewell after trading him to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

And Bruins fans sure will get a kick out of the team’s tribute to the polarizing forward on Twitter.

“You represented the Leafs with your character, charisma, competitiveness and courage,” a portion of the tweet reads.

Yeah, sure.

You represented the Leafs with your character, charisma, competitiveness and courage. For all you’ve done on and off the ice, thank you for everything, Naz. pic.twitter.com/UCjYHzWSHf — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 2, 2019

Let’s not forget how many times Kadri has been suspended in his decade-long career for questionable (and sometimes downright outrageous) plays, including being suspended for the remainder of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs after delivering a brutal cross-check to Jake DeBrusk in Game 2 of the series.

It is worth noting that he partake in charity work off the ice, including his own foundation’s work on mental health. But commending his character on the ice is a laughable claim considering his fairly lengthy rap sheet.

At least Bruins fans will only have to see him twice, and not four times like they would have had he stayed with the Leafs, in the 2019-20 season.

