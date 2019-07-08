The Bruins are in the midst of a busy offseason
Boston announced on Monday that they have signed Samuel Asselin and Brendan Woods to two-year AHL contracts, while inking Chris Breen, Robert Lantosi, Joel Messner, and Alexey Solovyev to one-year AHL contracts.
Asselin highlights the group coming off an 86-point season with the Halifax Mooseheads of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 21-year-old led the QMJHL with 48 goals, tallying the highest season total for a Mooseheads player since 1994, per the Bruins press release.
Woods played for the AHL’s Utica Comets last season, collecting seven goals and 10 assists in 53 games.
Solovyev is a Bentley University product. In his fourth and final year with the Falcons, the 24-year-old Moscow, Russia native posted five goals and eight assists in 37 games.
