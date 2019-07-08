Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are in the midst of a busy offseason

Boston announced on Monday that they have signed Samuel Asselin and Brendan Woods to two-year AHL contracts, while inking Chris Breen, Robert Lantosi, Joel Messner, and Alexey Solovyev to one-year AHL contracts.

Asselin highlights the group coming off an 86-point season with the Halifax Mooseheads of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 21-year-old led the QMJHL with 48 goals, tallying the highest season total for a Mooseheads player since 1994, per the Bruins press release.

Woods played for the AHL’s Utica Comets last season, collecting seven goals and 10 assists in 53 games.

Solovyev is a Bentley University product. In his fourth and final year with the Falcons, the 24-year-old Moscow, Russia native posted five goals and eight assists in 37 games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images