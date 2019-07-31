The future certainly is bright for Boston Bruins first-round pick John Beecher.
Entering Wednesday, Beecher was leading the World Junior Summer Showcase with three goals in two games, and was tied for second in points with four.
He continued to light it up Wednesday against Sweden, scoring Team USA’s first goal, his fourth of the tournament, to give them a 1-0 lead. This comes just days after NHL.com’s Mike Morreale called Beecher the “most impressive player at camp hands down.”
(You can watch Beecher’s goal here)
Unsurprisingly, the New York native leads Team USA in goals and points. Beecher, 18, was chosen with the 30th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images