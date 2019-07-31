Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The future certainly is bright for Boston Bruins first-round pick John Beecher.

Entering Wednesday, Beecher was leading the World Junior Summer Showcase with three goals in two games, and was tied for second in points with four.

He continued to light it up Wednesday against Sweden, scoring Team USA’s first goal, his fourth of the tournament, to give them a 1-0 lead. This comes just days after NHL.com’s Mike Morreale called Beecher the “most impressive player at camp hands down.”

USA leads Sweden 1-0 after 1 with a goal from John Beecher (BOS). 10 saves for Spencer Knight (FLA) who always makes it look easy back there. As has been the case throughout, 2020 eligibles Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz are the most noticeable forwards shift-by-shift for SWE. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) July 31, 2019

(You can watch Beecher’s goal here)

Unsurprisingly, the New York native leads Team USA in goals and points. Beecher, 18, was chosen with the 30th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

