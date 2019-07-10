Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have reached an agreement with Danton Heinen.

The team announced Tuesday night that they have signed the forward to a two-year contract, which runs through 2020-21, with an annual cap hit of $2.8 million.

Heinen had filed for arbitration, but avoided his August 3 meeting with the deal. He earned $925,000 last season.

The 24-year-old tallied 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points with a plus-13 rating in 77 games with Boston during the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound forward also chipped in two goals and six assists in 24 postseason games.

He enjoyed his best offensive season as a rookie in 2017-18, totaling 16 goals and 31 assists for 47 points in 77 games and adding one goal in nine playoff games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports