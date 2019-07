Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins reached a deal with restricted free agent forward Danton Heinen on Wednesday, but two massive RFAs remain.

Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo both are due new deals, and the B’s might have to get creative to lock up two of the brightest youngsters on their blue line. McAvoy and Carlo have proven at a young age to be key pieces on the backend.

To see more on their numbers, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.