Bryce Harper has had a special relationship with the Phillie Phanatic since joining Philadelphia in 2019.
In his debut with the Phillies, Harper donned a pair of cleats featuring the beloved Phillies mascot, much to fans’ delight. The right fielder took things to the next level Thursday, donning a Phillie Phanatic headband in the Phillies 7-6 victory over the Los Angles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.
Check it out:
Looking snazzy there, Bryce.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images