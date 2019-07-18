Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bryce Harper has had a special relationship with the Phillie Phanatic since joining Philadelphia in 2019.

In his debut with the Phillies, Harper donned a pair of cleats featuring the beloved Phillies mascot, much to fans’ delight. The right fielder took things to the next level Thursday, donning a Phillie Phanatic headband in the Phillies 7-6 victory over the Los Angles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.

Check it out:

Looking snazzy there, Bryce.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images