Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner will make his second start in a Red Sox uniform Sunday afternoon, and it’ll be at a ballpark he’s plenty familiar with.

The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are wrapping up a three-game set in Baltimore. Of course, Cashner came to the Red Sox just over a week ago in a trade from the lowly O’s, after spending a season and a half in Maryland.

Cashner has plenty of experience at Camden Yards, both as a home and visiting pitcher. Check out his numbers with the Orioles this season in the “Red Sox Gameday” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images