Rob Gronkowski might be lovable, but is he truly easy to love?

According to his girlfriend, supermodel Camille Kostek, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Kostek recently opened up about her relationship with the retired New England Patriots star in an interview with Fox News. Like anybody, Kostek just wants to feel her partner is as supportive as they are fun to be around.

“Yes, my boyfriend is Gronkowski, but it would feel good to have support from any guy I’d be dating,” she said. “There’s no point in being a relationship if the two of you don’t support one another.

“ … I think the timing is so interesting. Just a couple of months before I got the (Sports Illustrated) cover, Rob retired. And we both didn’t know that this was going to come. But it’s definitely cool for me to have him here to celebrate and see a little bit of what my life is like and the people that I work with. I introduced him to some of the other models, my friends within the industry and (editor) MJ Day. It just feels good. A relationship always feels good when you have your man supporting you.”

Kostek also views Gronkowski — one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history — as a motivating presence in her life.

“Rob has been one of my biggest motivators,” she said. “I constantly see the work he takes on, both on the field and off. He’s definitely someone I admire. I see the goals that he sets and I’m constantly trying to set greater goals myself. I don’t know if I’ll ever catch up to his legacy, but it’s definitely something that keeps me going.”

A former Patriots cheerleader, Kostek first was linked to Gronkowski in 2015 after she left the team.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” she said. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind.

“Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images