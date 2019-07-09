Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is seen by many as the toughest opponent they’ve ever faced, but this might be a first.

CBS’s Nora O’Donnell says her “hardest interview” ever was “probably” the New England Patriots quarterback.

O’Donnell, who will begin as the “CBS Evening News” anchor on July 15, told The Boston Globe’s Shirley Leung that her 2017 interview with Brady was the toughest of her career.

“I’m a Patriots fan,” O’Donnell said. “We talked about his TB12 method, and then he asked me to throw a football. Luckily, I didn’t embarrass myself too badly, but probably the most nervous I have ever been in an interview was having to throw a football alongside the greatest of all time.”

We can’t blame her for being nervous. Throwing a football with the greatest of all time comes with plenty of pressure.

