The United States Women’s National Team defeated England 2-1 on Tuesday to move on to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final for the third consecutive time.

The women’s stunning victory sparked much conversation and excitement from plenty of celebrities on Twitter, who sent out their congratulations and shared their thoughts on the win.

Check out what they had to say below.

Alyssa freaking Naeher @AlyssaNaeher thank you for your many saves today. You showed up!! Onto the finals!!!! — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 2, 2019

Congrats to the #USWNT for earning that tea. On to the final! ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ pic.twitter.com/nI8HoMjN1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 2, 2019

USA !!!!!! Best team in the world. Third Consecutive World Cup Final! @USWNT @USWNTPlayers pic.twitter.com/GKcXNZDRzy — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 2, 2019

Congrats to team USA on an exciting game and spectacular win. Awesome stuff ladies and so fun to watch. Good luck in the finals as ๐Ÿ‘€ will be watching ๐Ÿ˜Ž and pulling hard for you. ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

Congratulations to Jill Ellis and the @USWNT on making the #FIFAWWC final for the 3rd straight time. The depth of this team has shown up in a variety of ways while Ellis continues to push the right buttons and silence the critics (me). Bravo Ladies!!!

๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿผ — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 2, 2019

Checkout and checkin tomorrow at the hotel in Lyon is gonna be lit๐Ÿ”ฅ @USWNT #FIFAWWC — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 2, 2019

