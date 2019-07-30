Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carsen Edwards’ energy can help him thrive at both ends of the court.

Boston Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge detailed the most exciting aspects of the rookie’s game Monday during an interview with the Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. Ainge believes the confident, versatile shooting and the doggedness on defense Edwards demonstrated earlier this month during the NBA Summer League will be assets to the young guard’s pursuit of success.

“Carsen is just something, man,” Ainge said. “He’s got a flamethrower. He can run around, off the dribble, off the catch, from 30 feet, from 15 feet and everywhere in-between. He’s just a beautiful, deadly shooter with confidence and energy and great physical conditioning. He can just keep moving and is a nightmare to deal with. We’re excited to have him and he’s a really good, fun personality too.”

Edwards averaged 18 points per game, while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from 3-point range during summer league play. While his production was impressive, his willingness to pressure opposing ball-handlers also stood out.

“That’s kind of the strategy we often employ with smaller guards,” Ainge said. “Get up into people earlier and use your strengths, your speed and quickness. For Carsen, his strength is to get up into people earlier and make them work. The closer you get to the basket, the less advantage you are at when you are small, just out of principle.”

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Edwards with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and traded him to the Celtics on draft night. Boston signed Edwards to a four-year, $4.5 million contract earlier this month.

If he develops into an NBA sharpshooter, as Ainge hopes, the Celtics will have a draft steal on their hands.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images