BOSTON — Enes Kanter is very excited to be in Boston.

The newest member of the Celtics officially was introduced Wednesday at Auerbach Center shortly after putting pen to paper and sending a message to Green Teamers.

There will be a lot for Kanter to do in Boston and he plans on taking advantage of it, including possibly attending the Red Sox game Wednesday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

But there is one thing in particular he’s hoping to do during his time in Green.

“I’m actually a very big fan of Tom Brady. I was actually want to meet him. … I’m definitely a big fan. I’d love to meet him. What he does … is amazing. Not just football, but for sports. So if he’s listening right now, I want to meet you, my man.”

Well, he’s in luck considering the Patriots open training camp July 25 and it is open to the public. Maybe he’ll be able to head down to Foxboro and get an up-close look at Brady and Co. while he gets acclimated with his new home.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images