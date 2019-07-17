Kemba Walker leaves no doubt why he’s here.
The Boston Celtics point guard stunned team reporter Marc D’Amico on Wednesday morning when he arrived at the team’s practice facility hours before his introductory press conference with the media. His reason for coming in early was to do some work on his first big day with the team.
Walker’s attitude and work-ethic made him a Charlotte Hornets hero and were among the traits that prompted the Celtics to pursue him in free agency.
While he officially joined the Celtics last week, Wednesday’s press conference heralds the start of his career in Boston. And what better first impression can a new player make than arriving early, putting in some work and proving his intent to be the best player he can be?
