Grant Williams probably won’t forget his first steps as an NBA player.

The Boston Celtics forward reviewed his experience playing in the NBA Summer League Tuesday in a short video the NBA Draft shared on social media. Williams describes his time in Las Vegas as overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating the upbeat attitude about which many Celtics fans are excited.

“… honestly my first summer-league experience was incredible,” Williams said. “I was honored to represent the Boston Celtics franchise and to learn a lot of great things from a lot of talented people. I got to enjoy my teammates and make lifelong relationships. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, I’m excited for the season, let’s go Celtics.”

The Celtics selected Williams out of the University of Tennessee with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.2 minutes per game over five summer-league outings.

Williams seems to have learned as much off the court as he did on it, and chances are he’ll apply those lessons during his rookie NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images