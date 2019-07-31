Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Point guard Marcus Smart often is referred to as the Boston Celtics’ spiritual leader, and rightfully so.

The 25-year-old represents the ultimate team-first mentality and showed that once again on Tuesday.

Smart was answering fan questions on Twitter in exchange for donations to the Marcus Smart YounGameChanger Foundation. He was asked if he thinks he’d play center down the stretch during the 2019-20 season. His answer won’t surprise you.

“Pleaseeee,” Smart responded. “Like taking candy from a baby.”

Pleaseeee. Like taking candy from a baby. Thank you for donating! https://t.co/FQ8codg0h5 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 30, 2019

Smart is notoriously strong on the block for a player of his size. If Brad Stevens needs someone to help the new-look frontcourt at any point, Smart would likely be a viable option.

The Oklahoma State product posted 8.9 points, four assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his fifth season in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images