Boston is an old city but it’s brand new to Kemba Walker.

The Boston Celtics point guard detailed his recent, frenzied free-agency experience and looked ahead to his tenure with the team Monday night during his appearance on Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.” Walker joined the Celtics from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month via sign-and-trade, changing employers for the first time in his eight-year NBA career.

“It’s my first time being a free agent, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Walker said. “But you do have to leave your phone on loud just for your agent. … It’s a fun process though.”

Bronx energy is through the roof tonight on #DESUSandMERO with special guest @KembaWalker! Check it out now on #Showtime! pic.twitter.com/Eicv42nmOo — SHO_PR (@SHO_PR) July 16, 2019

Walker believes the manic free-agency period of 2019 has leveled the field of championship contenders somewhat

“It’s fun, the NBA’s going to be a lot more even now,” Walker said. “The Eastern Conference is wide open, I guess.”

The 29-year-old is a New York City native but he admits he knows little about Boston.

“I’m not familiar at all,” Walker when asked about how well he knows the city of Boston. “I went to UConn with a lot of people from Boston, and my teammates are in Boston. They are die-hard fans, I know that.

“I love clam chowder, for sure.”

Walker’s decision to join the Celtics sparked an outpouring of goodwill toward him from fans in the region, and if he proves to be as good as advertised they won’t take long to embrace him as one of their own.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images