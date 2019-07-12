Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics made four draft picks on June 20, and they’ve now signed their two first-rounders.

Romeo Langford and Grant Williams agreed to their rookie deals with the Celtics, the team announced on Thursday. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Langford was selected with the No. 14 overall pick out of the University of Indiana. During his lone season with the Hoosiers, Langford averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 games. The 19-year-old also earned All-Big Ten honors.

Williams was taken with the 22nd overall pick out of the University of Tennessee. The 6-foot-7 forward earned back-to-back SEC Player of the Year honors for the Volunteers in his final two seasons. Williams averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists en route to a First Team All-American selection in 2018-19.

Langford will likely miss the entirety of Boston’s summer league slate as he recovers from surgery on his right thumb to repair a torn ligament. Williams has played in all three games thus far, averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds on 46.2 percent shooting.

The Celtics wrap up the “regular season” portion of their Las Vegas Summer League schedule on Thursday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images