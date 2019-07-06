Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Boston Celtics as they gear up to start their NBA Summer League schedule.

The C’s youngsters will tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, but it seems increasingly likely that they will do so without their top pick from the 2019 draft.

Romeo Langford, who is on the Summer League roster but has not participated in “live work” practices as he works back from surgery on a torn thumb ligament, reportedly is “unlikely” to play in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison.

“It wouldn’t be worth it to risk further injury to play two games of Summer League,” Morrison told reporters Friday.

Scott Morrison says Romeo Langford is logging more non-contact reps, but it still seems unlikely that he'll play: "It wouldn't be worth it to risk further injury to play two games of Summer League." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 5, 2019

The Celtics are making a point of working Langford back slowly, while also trying to rebuild the guard’s shot.

But even without Langford, there is plenty to watch when the C’s take the floor, especially after 7-foot-7 center Tacko Fall has impressed in Summer League practices.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images