Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics solidified a few roster moves on Thursday afternoon, with one transaction headlining the group of four signings.

Boston announced that it has signed 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, in addition to the signings of Tremont Waters, Max Strus and Javonte Green. Waters and Strus will fill the Celtics’ two two-way slots this season.

Fall became a hit for the Celtics summer league team in Las Vegas, as he averaged 7.2 points on 77.3 percent shooting. He’ll provide Boston with a unique skillset off the bench, adding to their much-needed frontcourt depth.

Both Waters and Strus were rumored to be Boston’s two-way players, but the team’s Thursday announcement confirms those murmurs.

Waters was Boston’s fourth and final selection at the 2019 NBA Draft, as it took the LSU point guard with the 51st overall pick. The Connecticut native was solid in Las Vegas, averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 assists and two steals in five games.

Strus, 23, averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 rebounds on 42 percent shooting in two seasons at DePaul. The sharp-shooter played in four of Boston’s five summer league games, posting 7.2 points and four rebounds per contest.

Green showcased his athletic ability in Las Vegas, dunking seemingly everything en route to averaging 10.8 points per game on 50 percent shooting. The 26-year-old played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany last season where he posted 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 54.9 percent shooting.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images