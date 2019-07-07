Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall obviously needs to eat a lot in order to power his 7-foot-7 frame. The amount of calories he needs to consume in a single day might surprise you, though.

The Celtics medical team has Fall consuming 6,000 calories per day, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. And no, he doesn’t consume much fast food to meet that calorie goal.

“I don’t eat McDonald’s!” Fall told Weiss. “Oh hell no. No McDonald’s. It’s hard to eat 6,000 calories, I just eat whatever. You just have to constantly eat.”

It’s hard to consume 6,000 calories per day, but with Fall’s 7-foot-7, 311 pound frame, it’s probably not as difficult as it would be for many.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images