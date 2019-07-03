Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is preposterously tall.

Sure, it’s stating the obvious, but the guy really is an exceptionally tall individual.

Fall, a 7-foot-7 prospect who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, is looking to make a splash with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League. But even if Fall doesn’t make the team, he still should provide some memorable visuals for Green Teamers.

Exhibit A: These photos from Tuesday’s summer league practice:

nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/gERf2LP8EU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 2, 2019

Yeesh.

Fall, like most people near his height, is viewed as slow, lumbering and lacking the skill required to make it in the NBA. However, the Celtics reportedly are impressed with what they’ve seen from the University of Central Florida product.

The Celtics will open their summer league schedule July 6 when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images