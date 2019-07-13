Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The legend of Tacko Fall continues to grow, and it’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

In fact, it might just be getting started.

The Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-6 prospect has taken the NBA Summer League by storm, and has become the talking point of the Celtics’ offseason. What began as an interesting endeavor to see if the UCF product could compete has turned into a full-on bandwagon running on all cylinders.

Fall has put up some decent numbers in summer league, producing highlight-reel plays, cracking some great jokes, and impressing Brad Stevens and his kids.

His latest came in warmups before the C’s took on the Memphis Grizzlies in the quarterfinals in Las Vegas. Fall threw down a 360 dunk in warmups.

If you thought that image of Fall next to Carsen Edwards was wild, that’s nothing compared to watching a 7-foot-6 center show the athleticism to do a full rotation before slamming one down. Okay, maybe the rotation was entirely in the air. But we remain impressed.

And thus, Air Tacko was born.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images