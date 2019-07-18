Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics fans, it appears Danny Ainge hears your biggest request of the offseason.

Boston earlier this summer signed Tacko Fall, an undrafted 7-foot-6 center out of UCF, to an Exhibit 10 contract. The current contract enables him to take part in summer league and training camp with the Celtics, but unless they got a new deal done with him, they wouldn’t be able to send him to the G League without running the risk of another team picking him up.

And with Guerschon Yabusele now waived, the Celtics have room on their roster for another deal, leading many to cross their fingers that Fall could fill that spot. He did well enough in five summer league games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per contest. He’d be a project, sure, but he moves well for his size and the upside is too tantalizing to ignore.

While making an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” Ainge, the C’s president of basketball operations, said the Celtics are trying to get something done with Fall.

More Ainge: "Hopefully, we can get something done with him." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 18, 2019

This comes on the heels of Ainge saying on two occasions Wednesday that Fall has a chance to make the roster and that his development is important to the Celtics. It’s worth bearing in mind, also, that Fall almost certainly would get a two-way contract if he does sign with the Celtics, and that he likely would spend a significant amount of time in the G League. In signing him to a two-way deal, the Celtics eliminate the risk of having to put him on waivers and lose him to another team.

So while it’s no guarantee Fall stays with the Celtics, it seems there is interest from Boston to keep him around.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images