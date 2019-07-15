Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics added French big man Vincent Poirier to help their front court following the losses of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Boston made the signing official on Monday afternoon, agreeing to terms with the 25-year-old center. The details of his contract were not disclosed.

Before the Celtics made their press release, Poirier hinted at the deal becoming official on his Instagram story.

“Today I realize my dream by joining the NBA and the mythical franchise of the Boston Celtics,” Poirier wrote on Monday morning. “I have a great thought for my friends and relatives, but especially for my father who I know looks at me from the above.”

Vincent Poirier says on his IG story that today he realizes his “dream by joining the NBA and the mythical franchise of the Boston Celtics” pic.twitter.com/Dpq5Y3J18b — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 15, 2019

We’re not sure if “mythical” is the word that should come to mind when describing the Celtics, but we’ll cut the big man some slack.

Yes, Poirier provides some nice depth for Boston’s frontcourt, but if he can help the Celtics defensively, he should get a bump in minutes. Enes Kanter will likely start at center, but the former Portland Trail Blazers center struggles on the defensive end, specifically in pick-and-roll sets. If Poirier can give Boston some stability on defense, he should find himself on the floor more than expected.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images