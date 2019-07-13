Although an NBA title has eluded the Boston Celtics for north of a decade, the 2019 summer squad has a chance at a championship, for what that’s worth.
The Celtics’ summer league team, fresh off going 4-0 in the “regular season,” will be the top seed in the eight-team tournament in Las Vegas. They’ll kick off their championship run Saturday afternoon with a tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 3-1.
Boston and Memphis met Thursday night in the regular season finale, with the Celtics steamrolling the Grizzlies in a game that saw Grayson Allen get ejected.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online:
When: Saturday, July 13, at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
