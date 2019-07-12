Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their “regular season” summer league schedule Thursday evening.

After winning the first three games they played in Las Vegas, the young C’s are looking to finish up 4-0 when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Just like the Celtics, the Grizzlies sit at 3-0 during the Vegas leg of NBA Summer League. So, in a way, this should be a real clash of the titans.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online:

When: Thursday, July 11, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images