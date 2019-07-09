Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics now are on the back half of their NBA summer league schedule.

Through two games the Celtics are undefeated, and they’ll handle their latest test Tuesday evening against the Denver Nuggets.

So far, the Nuggets have played, and won, just one game, with their first contest getting cancelled due to the earthquake in the area late last week. The Celtics, meanwhile, have beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets online:

When: Tuesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

