Tom Brady, as he often is, was a popular man on Instagram Wednesday.

Chase Winovich first reached out to the New England Patriots quarterback for advice. As the rookie linebacker mulls over whether or not to chop his renowned blonde mane, he asked Brady for a barber recommendation, coupled with a photo of the two Michigan products at minicamp back in June.

A short while after, Julian Edelman posted his own Instagram photo with Brady to remind Patriots fans of the countdown (60 days as of Wednesday) to the kickoff of New England’s 2019 season. Winovich couldn’t help but razz Edelman for following suit.

“What is this… post a pic with Tom day? 🐐🐐,” Winovich wrote in the comment section of Edelman’s post.

Given Edelman’s nature coupled with Winovich’s rookie status, we have a feeling the Super Bowl LIII MVP will send it right back to the 24-year-old at some point.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images