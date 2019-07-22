Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday was a great day to welcome six new members to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Mariano Rivera, Harold Baines, Mike Mussina, Roy Halladay, Lee Smith and Edagar Martinez all officially were inducted into baseball history in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Brandy Halladay, wife of the late Roy Halladay, delivered an emotional speech on behalf of her husband’s induction, while Rivera shared the story of how he learned to speak English. Of course, there were so many other unforgettable moments from Sunday afternoon.

Check out some of the best sights and sounds:

"Your presence here today makes my journey complete." Harold Baines thanks his wife and children in his speech. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/tznJ2s162I — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 21, 2019

Mike Mussina's baseball career started with his mother making sure he returned to the field for his first Little League practice. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/VaS1jNrXoe — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 21, 2019

"It wasn't just my arm that got me here, it was the whole community." – @BaseballHall inductee Lee Smith. pic.twitter.com/O3tJYVeMi8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 21, 2019

"I tried to carry the pinstripes as best that I could. I think I did alright with that." We'd say so, Mo.

📸: Milo Stewart Jr. pic.twitter.com/v36ICwbUA7 — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 21, 2019

Mo's story about how he learned English from his teammates is awesome. 👏 pic.twitter.com/CqvYyjejbv — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2019

Welcome to the Hall, class of 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images