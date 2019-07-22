Sunday was a great day to welcome six new members to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mariano Rivera, Harold Baines, Mike Mussina, Roy Halladay, Lee Smith and Edagar Martinez all officially were inducted into baseball history in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Brandy Halladay, wife of the late Roy Halladay, delivered an emotional speech on behalf of her husband’s induction, while Rivera shared the story of how he learned to speak English. Of course, there were so many other unforgettable moments from Sunday afternoon.
Check out some of the best sights and sounds:
Welcome to the Hall, class of 2019.
Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images