Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts’ is one stylish dude.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was in Cleveland on Tuesday for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Prior to the start of the Midsummer Classic, Betts walked down the red carpet wearing a one seriously aggressive outfit.

Fedora? Check.

Bling? Check.

No shirt? Check Check Check.

Take a look:

Swag.

Betts joined fellow Red Sox Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez at the All-Star Game. Of course, third baseman Rafael Devers should have made the American League roster, and catcher Christian Vazquez made a compelling case, as well.

Boston will return to the diamond Friday night at Fenway Park when it opens a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images