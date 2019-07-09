Mookie Betts’ is one stylish dude.
The Boston Red Sox outfielder was in Cleveland on Tuesday for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Prior to the start of the Midsummer Classic, Betts walked down the red carpet wearing a one seriously aggressive outfit.
Fedora? Check.
Bling? Check.
No shirt? Check Check Check.
Take a look:
Swag.
Betts joined fellow Red Sox Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez at the All-Star Game. Of course, third baseman Rafael Devers should have made the American League roster, and catcher Christian Vazquez made a compelling case, as well.
Boston will return to the diamond Friday night at Fenway Park when it opens a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images