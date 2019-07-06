Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the NBA, Zion Williamson.

The No. 1 overall pick and New Orleans Pelicans phenom made his much-anticipated Summer League debut on Friday against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas. And the 19-year-old did not disappoint.

His night began with a rather awkward encounter with Anthony Davis, but Williamson didn’t wait too long before taking over the NBA highlight reels once he was on the court. His biggest play came midway through the first quarter when Williamson ripped the ball right out of Kevin Knox’s hands and threw down a vicious two-handed slam that sent Vegas into a frenzy.

Here’s a look at the play from three angles which — believe it or not — is not overkill in this instance.

That was just the biggest moment in a night full of highlights for the Pelicans rookie, who scored 11 points in just nine minutes during the first half. He did not play in the second half for precautionary reasons after taking a knee-to-knee hit.

Here’s a look at some other highlights from Williamson’s Summer League debut:

Yeah, this kid is going to be fun to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images