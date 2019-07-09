Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday night in Cleveland, and the players rolled up to the pre-game red carpet event in style.

Check out some of the sights and sounds from the red carpet below:

Boston Red Sox teammates J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts came out showing off some sleek new outfits.

2019 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso arguably is the best dressed player in attendance.

But Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor easily could take home that title with his unusual outfit.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. represented his home country of Venezuela with pride.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon showcased an extremely patriotic getup.

.@Chuck_Nazty’s outfit choice is simple: ‘Merica You are gonna want to put the sound up for this one. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ADqK4auuMl — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2019

Finally, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout made a simple gesture by wearing a No. 45 pin on his suit as a tribute to Tyler Skaggs.

.@MikeTrout pays tribute to Tyler Skaggs with a No. 45 pin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iayfd6zetc — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2019

The MLB All-Star Game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images