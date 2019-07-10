Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is a man of the people.

The 7-foot-6 center has become a sensation at NBA Summer League, thanks to his otherworldly height and surprisingly decent basketball skills. Fall also appears to be a pretty nice guy, something that was on display Tuesday night after the Boston Celtics’ summer league win over the Denver Nuggets.

Fall took some time to sign autographs fans, one of which approached him with a Kyrie Irving jersey. Irving, of course, is public enemy No. 1 in Boston after going back on his preseason promise and signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Fall, unfazed, signed the Irving jersey anyway.

(You can click here for video evidence, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.)

We have no idea whether that item will be worth anything on the collectors’ market, but it’s a unique piece nonetheless.

As for Fall, his chances of making the Celtics roster improved greatly Wednesday after the team reported waived Guerschon Yabusele.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images