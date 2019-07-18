Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwyan Morgan has paid for trying to distract Tom Brady.

A Jackson County, Mo., judge fined Morgan $500 but declined to jail the Kanasas City Chiefs fan Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to to a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace. The charge against Morgan stemmed from the 2019 AFC Championship Game, when Morgan aimed his laser beam at Brady at least three times during the fourth quarter in an effort to throw the New England Patriots quarterback off his game.

The Chiefs later identified Morgan, 64, as the offender and banned him for life from Arrowhead Stadium. He had his day in court Wednesday, and the judge decided not to levy the maximum penalty of up to one year in jail or up to a $1,000 fine. Morgan paid the $500 fine, and the case now is closed.

Morgan admitted in May he regrets pointing his laser at Brady but he also refused to apologize for doing so. Morgan had to endure watching Brady lead the Patriots past the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game and ultimately to victory in Super Bowl LIII. Perhaps the judge concluded that, plus the fine, was punishment enough.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images