Chris Kelly’s post-playing career has brought him back to Boston.

The Bruins on Thursday announced they have hired Kelly to work in their player development department. Kelly’s official title, per the team’s release, is player development coordinator.

Kelly is best known in Boston for the four-plus seasons he played for the Black and Gold after the club acquired him ahead of the 2011 trade deadline. Kelly was an instrumental part of that season’s run to the Bruins’ first Stanley Cup win in nearly 40 years.

He left the Bruins following the 2016 season to sign with the Ottawa Senators and then finished his career in Anaheim. Last season marked his first since retirement, and he spent it as a development coach for the Sens.

The Bruins also hired Andrew Dickson as an amateur scout, the club announced Thursday. The veteran scout has spent the last decade working for the Columbus Blue Jackets and then the Detroit Red Wings.

