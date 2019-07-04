Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale hasn’t had the season he envisioned thus far.

The Boston Red Sox starter gave up nine hits and five earned runs over 5 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him his eighth loss of the season. Sale went 12-4 last year with a 2.11 ERA, so he obviously isn’t happy sitting at 3-8 with a 4.04 ERA.

“I just haven’t been myself for a while and that’s honestly frustrating,” Sale said after the loss. “This is about as frustrated as I’ve ever been playing baseball.”

To hear everything from Sale on what’s gone wrong this season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images