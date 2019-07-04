Chris Sale hasn’t had the season he envisioned thus far.
The Boston Red Sox starter gave up nine hits and five earned runs over 5 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him his eighth loss of the season. Sale went 12-4 last year with a 2.11 ERA, so he obviously isn’t happy sitting at 3-8 with a 4.04 ERA.
“I just haven’t been myself for a while and that’s honestly frustrating,” Sale said after the loss. “This is about as frustrated as I’ve ever been playing baseball.”
