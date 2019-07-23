The Boston Red Sox will turn to Chris Sale to maintain the momentum in Game 2 of their three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after a solid win at Tropicana Field on Monday.
Sale is 4-9 with a 4.05 ERA through 20 starts in 2019, earning a convincing win against the Toronto Blue Jays in his last start. He’ll square off against the Rays’ Yonny Chirinos, who is 8-5 with a 3.29 ERA this season.
First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images