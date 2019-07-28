Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 9-5 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday evening, Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox will look to sweep the Bronx Bombers on Sunday.

Sale enters Sunday’s game with a 5-9 record and a 4.00 ERA. He’ll face Domingo Germán, who has been good for New York this season, posting a 12-2 record and 4.03 ERA. Germán will be looking to shut down Boston’s offense as New York tries to avoid being completely embarrassed in Boston, as the Sox have scored 38 runs through the first three games.

To hear more about Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images