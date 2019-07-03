Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox will turn to Chris Sale with hopes of their second-straight win.

Sale is set to make his final start before the All-Star break, and will look to build up some consistency. The left-hander is 3-7 on the season with a 3.82 ERA. He is 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA in nine appearances at Rogers Centre.

To hear more about Sale, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images