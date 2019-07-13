Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the Boston Red Sox got things going in the second half with an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Chris Sale will look to leave his mark with his first start of the second half on Saturday.

Sale is 3-8 with an 4.04 ERA and 153 strikeouts. Taking the mound for the Dodgers will be Ross Stripling, who is 3-3 with an 3.79 ERA and 62 strikeouts.

The Red Sox lefty will be looking to contain guys like Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson while Stripling will have to silence the hot bats of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox lefty will be looking to contain guys like Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson while Stripling will have to silence the hot bats of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images