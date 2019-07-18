The Boston Red Sox will close out their four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday and will look to Chris Sale to get the job done.
Sale is 3-9 with a 4.27 ERA across 19 starts in 2019, logging 160 strikeouts along the way. The southpaw is looking to bounce back from a string of rough outings, giving up five runs in each of his last three starts. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.
For more on Thursday night’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images