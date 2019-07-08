Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon dream is over, at least for now.
The 15-year-old tennis sensation lost to Simona Halep on Monday at Wimbledon in the Round of 16, ending an improbable run that captivated sports fans’ attention since last week. Halep won 6-3, 6-3 defeating the teenager in straight sets.
Gauff appeared to be suffering from stomach cramps during the match with Halep, according to The Mail. Nevertheless, she’ll pocket £176,000 ($220,231) in prize money for her performance at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Gauff is the youngest woman to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era (since 1968). She defeated her idol, 39-year-old Venus Williams, last week in the first round, then toppled Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog in the second and third rounds, respectively.
Had Gauff beated Halep, she would have become the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist since American Jennifer Capriati reached the stage in 1991 at age 15. It wasn’t meant to be, but Gauff still earned the praise of tennis legend Billie Jean King and many other observers.
Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images