Tony Romo recently heaped praise on Bill Belichick, saying he always learns something new when he’s around the New England Patriots head coach.

Colin Cowherd, always one to marvel at the Patriots’ success, took things a step further Monday on FS1 by claiming there’s never been a coaching gap — in any sport, at any level — like the one that currently exists between Belichick and every other head coach in the NFL.

“I think what we have with Belichick, and we don’t want to admit it because we love football and football’s the sport of hope, right? We all have a chance to win — like 22 of the 32 teams could make an argument they can win the Super Bowl; it doesn’t work that way in the NBA, baseball, MLS, hockey — but I think we have the greatest gap in the history of any sport in coaching,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd offered plenty of evidence to support his statement, the most convincing of which is the Patriots’ 2018 playoff run. New England steamrolled the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, overcame the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and then outlasted the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. All the while, Belichick put on a coaching clinic, particularly in the Super Bowl, when he danced circles around NFL wunderkind Sean McVay.

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and Alabama football coach Nick Saban are two other coaches who come to mind in terms of dominance, yet Cowherd explained that neither of them rivals Belichick when you consider each coach’s success relative to the money, talent, etc. with which he typically works.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images