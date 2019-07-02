Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s been no shortage of entertainment during the first 24 hours of this year’s NBA free agency, with the Brooklyn Nets being talked about constantly.

Brooklyn reportedly agreed to sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, despite Durant’s Achilles injury and Irving’s promise to re-sign with the Boston Celtics last summer.

The Nets now all of a sudden look poised for lengthy playoff run, Colin Cowherd isn’t exactly convinced the team will be as powerful as many might think.

On Monday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” he explained why he thinks the team will be “interesting” and not “great.”

“Don’t confuse interesting with great,” he said. “I think Brooklyn will be interesting. I never think Kyrie, Durant, Spencer Didwiddie and DeAndre Jordan will be great. This is an organization that nobody’s ever paid attention to. So they have a new outfit and a parrot on their shoulder and a cool hat and they’ll walk into the party now because the Knicks whiffed, and they’re going to be fascinating. But they’re never going to be great.

“Kyrie Irving has missed 66 games in three years and has never proven to be easy to coach or a great leader without LeBron (James),” he added. “KD has missed 48 games in three years … and DeAndre Jordan, don’t really get it. I think they acquired him for fouls because they have a young big named Jarrett Allen.

“… Interesting? Absolutely. Better than last year? Oh yes. … Brooklyn is built to get attention. Their two stars, Kyrie and Kevin Durant, both regularly spar with the media. They’re going to get attention and I think they’re going to like it because nobody has ever paid attention to them.”

— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CpVjlMVp64 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 1, 2019

Only time will tell if Cowherd is right, but he certainly raises some interesting points, particularly about the media attention. Because, as Celtics fans know, Irving was not exactly too fond of it.

