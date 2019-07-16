Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cordarrelle Patterson only played one season with the New England Patriots, but he certainly learned a lot from the renowned “Bill Belichick School of Turning the Page.”

After being acquired by the Pats from the Oakland Raiders last offseason, Patterson did a little bit of everything for New England in a season that ended with a Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. Having boosted his value on the open market, Patterson landed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

So what does it mean to be a champion? Not much, apparently. In an interview with Red Line Media’s Justin Turpin, Patterson explained why the Super Bowl victory doesn’t matter to him.

“What’s it like to be a Super Bowl champ? Honestly, that Super Bowl don’t mean (expletive) to me, know what I’m saying?” Patterson said. “I’m in a new era right now, I’m on a new team, so it’s a new opportunity for me to bring my legacy (and let it) live on to another team. So whatever happened in the last year, in the past, that’s in the past so I’m just moving forward.”

While that might sound a little spicy at first blush, you can’t really knock Patterson for feeling that way. In fact, you could go as far as saying Belichick probably would co-sign that approach to the season following a title victory.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images