Will the Connecticut Sun ride an impressive winning streak into the WNBA All-Star break?

The Sun will host the New York Liberty on Wednesday morning at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The Sun have won three consecutive games, while the Liberty have dropped three of their last four outings.

The Sun will guarantee themselves at least a tie for the WNBA’s best record at the break if they can beat the Liberty.

Here’s how to watch the Liberty vs. Sun game.

When: Wednesday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NESNplus

Live Stream: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

