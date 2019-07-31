Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun ruled the Sky on Tuesday, but it was a battle to the finish.

Both Connecticut and Chicago entered Tuesday’s contest at Mohegan Sun Arena on a four-game win streak. But only the Sun would extend theirs to five, abruptly ending the Sky’s pre-All-Star Break success.

Jonquel Jones earned her 10th double-double of the season with a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in the Sun’s six-point victory. Jasmine Thomas had herself one heck of a night as well, posting 18 points and eight assists, while Alyssa Thomas (12 points, nine assists) just barely missed a double-double of her own.

Connecticut improves to 14-6 with the win while Chicago fell to 11-9 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN, SKY STAY EVEN

Both the Sun and the Sky got off to a fast start, trading leads early and often in Tuesday’s contest.

Shekinna Stricklen, who’s coming off a victory at the WNBA 3-Point Contest, helped bolster the Sun’s offense early with some magic from beyond the arc.

The Sun offense is coming out FIRING. Sun and Sky tied at 13. pic.twitter.com/6CpQW4czZF — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2019

Jones, who’s coming off a second-place finish in the WNBA Skills Competition, put on a show early as well, scoring six points in the first. The 6-foot-6 center even landed an incredible turnaround jumper as the shot clock expired with a minute left in the quarter.

The old "turnaround jumper as the shot clock expires by the 6-6 center." You know, nothing new. pic.twitter.com/Hl1Zun2kPr — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2019

The Sky tried to tie things up to end the quarter, but Jones and Natisha Hiedeman prevented that with two mighty blocks.

YOOOOO!!!! 😁😁😁😁😁 SHE MAY BE SMALL BUT SHE PLAYS BIG! THE BLOCK OF THE YEAR, @WNBA? pic.twitter.com/hS7J0Fpv7U — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2019

The Sun ended the first up 28-26 on the Sky.

SUN PULLS AWAY

Connecticut began to break away from Chicago in the second.

Heideman helped keep things going for the Sun, landing a gorgeous fadeaway early in the second to give the Sun a five-point lead.

👏 WHAT 👏 DID 👏 WE 👏JUST 👏 SAY👏 pic.twitter.com/5bk5MB30nd — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2019

Connecticut eventually extended their lead to double digits and maintained it for most of the quarter. Jones and Jasmine Thomas helped lead the charge, both scoring 11 points apiece in the first half.

Ja3min3 Thoma3 3orry, Keyboard i3 broken. pic.twitter.com/YvObGJhNGk — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2019

Bria Holmes looked stellar off the bench, notching six points for the Sun in the second.

Connecticut scored a whopping 57 points in the first half compared to the Sky’s 43.

SUN SCORCHES SKY

Chicago cut Connecticut’s lead to 10 to start the second half, but their success wouldn’t last long.

Jasmine Thomas halted the Sky’s 8-2 run with a key 3-point shot. Jones followed suit quickly, bringing the Sun’s lead back to 14.

Jones and Jasmine Thomas continued to light up the scoreboard, scoring 12 and seven points in the third, respectively.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA SHE IS OUR 6-6 CENTER AND SHE SAID "YOU WANNA LEAVE ME OPEN FOR A THREE. ALRIGHT THEN." 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fCHLo33CIX — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 31, 2019

📂WNBA

└📁 Teams

└📁 Connecticut Sun

└📁MVP Candidates

└Jonquel Jones 😎 pic.twitter.com/K7in3Gl7WM — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 31, 2019

And on top of it all, Bria Holmes ended the quarter with the 600th point of her career.

Connecticut would take an 82-63 lead into the final 10 minutes of the game.

CLOSE CALL

Despite entering the quarter with a 19-point lead, the Sun stumbled in the final moments of the game.

Chicago began chipping away at Connecticut’s lead early, quickly trimming their lead to 10 points. Hiedeman tried to keep the Sun in it with five minutes left with a massive 3-point shot.

They call her T-Spoon. We call her Three-Spoon. This is now trademarked. Only Sun fans are allowed to use. No cheating. 😎 pic.twitter.com/frCDwH9fgz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 31, 2019

The Sun’s lead would quickly disintegrate, with Connecticut failing to score a point in four of the final five minutes of the game. That allowed the Sky to cut the once 23-point lead to four with just 1:13 left to play.

But Jones would sink four straight free throws in the following 30 seconds, bringing Connecticut’s lead back up to eight. Chicago would get two points back in the final seconds but ultimately fell to the Sun by a final score of 100-94.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Don’t leave her open!

Courtney Williams be hoopin' 😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/h9oc0qS8fx — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2019

UP NEXT

Connecticut will take on the pesky Phoneix Mercury, who have knocked the Sun out of the playoffs two seasons in a row, Thursday evening at Mohegan Sun Arena in search of a sixth straight win. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss