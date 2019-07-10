Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun’s best efforts ultimately went to waste against the Atlanta Dream.

The Sun lost to the Dream 78-75 on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion, extending their losing streak to five WNBA games and dropping their record to 9-6. Meanwhile, the Dream improved to 4-10 with the win.

Connecticut overturned an early deficit to produce a tight contest, However, poor shooting and costly turnovers doomed the Sun to another defeat.

Sun stars Courtney Williams’ and Jonquel Jones’ shot a combined 6-for-26. Bria Holmes picked up some of the slack by scoring a season-high 12 points.

However, Dream center Elizabeth Williams powered her team with a season-high 17 points, and forward Jessica Breland grabbed 13 rebounds in the winning effort.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Alyssa Thomas

PF: Shekinna Stricklen

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN START SLOWLY

Connecticut allowed Atlanta to score a season-high 29 points first-quarter points and scored just 17 that period.

SUN ON RUN

The Sun outscored the Dream 15-4 in the opening four-plus minutes of the second quarter to seize the lead, largely thanks to an improbably scoring outburst from Natisha Heidman, whom Connecticut re-acquired last week off waivers.

FORRRR THREEE! Hiedeman has 10 this quarter! pic.twitter.com/zvIR1Lw0bb — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 10, 2019

BACK-AND-FORTH WE GO

Connecticut erased its two-point halftime deficit just seconds into the third quarter. The teams exchanged baskets throughout the period, during which the lead changed seven times. The score was tied 56-56 heading into the fourth.

56-56. We are all tied up heading into the fourth. Let's go. pic.twitter.com/GgS5rSN0s5 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 10, 2019

PLAYING CATCH-UP

Kristen Anigwe gave the Sun a five-point by hitting this basket and the ensuing free throw with 8:30 remaining in the game.

.@KristineAnigwe goes hard to the hoop to get the bucket AND THE FOUL!💪🏀💪 pic.twitter.com/CvZ3vcdc3F — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 10, 2019

But the Sun surrender the advantage in just over one minute and had to play from behind for the duration. However, the Sun never stopped, especially as the clock ticked toward zero.

Hear from the Sun after today's game. pic.twitter.com/ZR7QmgWVTZ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 10, 2019

PLAY OF THE GAME

Williams endured a difficult shooting night, but her 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining gave the Sun hope of snatching the victory.

BELIEVE IT! Courtney Williams drains it from beyond the arc to pull the Sun within 1 with 10.5 to play. pic.twitter.com/notMr58XUQ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 10, 2019

She had a chance to tie the game seconds later but missed.

UP NEXT

The Sun will host the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun