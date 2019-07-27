She’s at it again, folks.
Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones took second place in the WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, falling just shy of the top spot won by Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields. Before taking on DeShields, Jones defeated Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who replaced Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson in this weekend’s All-Star activities.
Jones maintained a healthy lead for most of the contest but was overtaken in the final stage, ultimately claiming second place.
Nonetheless, JJ is still a star in our hearts.
Thumbnail photo via Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images