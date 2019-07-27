Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

She’s at it again, folks.

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones took second place in the WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, falling just shy of the top spot won by Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields. Before taking on DeShields, Jones defeated Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who replaced Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson in this weekend’s All-Star activities.

Jones maintained a healthy lead for most of the contest but was overtaken in the final stage, ultimately claiming second place.

🎥 Watch it in action! @diamonddoesit1 sticks with it in the Final Round to take home the Skills Challenge title at @ATT #WNBAAllStar Friday Night! 👏 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/MsGdGsOmZC — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2019

Nonetheless, JJ is still a star in our hearts.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images