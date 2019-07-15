Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonquel Jones has been having one heck of a season for the Connecticut Sun this season, and her hard work is paying off in a big way.

The WNBA has named Jones and nine other players as starters for the league’s 2019 All-Star Game, which will take place on July 27 in Las Vegas, Nev. Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces have been named captains for next week’s event and will select teams on Monday.

In the Sun’s first 17 games of the season, Jones has averaged 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She’s already earned herself eight double-doubles this season and has shown no signs of slowing down.

This is the second time Jones has been named to the WNBA All-Star, doing so in 2017 as well.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun